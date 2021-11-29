Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Niklas Jonasson
@niklasjonasson
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Vättern, Sverige
Published
7d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
vättern
sverige
Nature Images
visitsweden
Sunset Images & Pictures
sunrise
Landscape Images & Pictures
sunshine
sweden
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
tower
architecture
building
standing
shoreline
promontory
rock
Free stock photos
Related collections
Christmas
225 photos
· Curated by stephanie jones
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Pools
26 photos
· Curated by Yuri Druchinin
pool
swimming pool
HD Blue Wallpapers
Rust & Dust
127 photos
· Curated by Rebecca Matthews
rust
Car Images & Pictures
old