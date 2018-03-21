Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ricardo Gomez Angel
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Hirzel, Switzerland
Published
on
March 21, 2018
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Morning fog
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
hirzel
switzerland
Tree Images & Pictures
fog
Cloud Pictures & Images
mist
foggy
misty
Landscape Images & Pictures
ethereal
otherworldly
mystical
Nature Images
calm
Peaceful Pictures
haze
dreamy
branch
morning
HD Autumn Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Nature
100 photos · Curated by Liz Underwood
Nature Images
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Magical Landscapes
9 photos · Curated by Seanny Phoenix
Landscape Images & Pictures
magical
outdoor
Background
19,410 photos · Curated by Becca Merriman
HQ Background Images
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images