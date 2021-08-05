Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Roger Starnes Sr
@rstar50
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
1 month
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Pole with white Purple Martin houses
Related tags
utility pole
lamp post
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Related collections
Single Element
53 photos
· Curated by Alida McDaniel
People Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images
hand
Circle
56 photos
· Curated by Cristiana Stradella
circle
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Summer
2,063 photos
· Curated by Writing&Style
Summer Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
HQ Background Images