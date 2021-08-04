Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Vienna, Austria
Related tags
statue
HD Grey Wallpapers
vienna
architecture
history
historic
austria
HD City Wallpapers
Summer Images & Pictures
urban
monument
sunny
sculpture
HD Art Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Perspective
2,088 photos
· Curated by Michele Tokuno
perspective
building
road
wilderness
42 photos
· Curated by Lili Lieber-Lövei
wilderness
plant
outdoor
Collection #125: Medium
6 photos
· Curated by Medium
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor