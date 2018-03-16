While staying in a village near Doi Inthanon Mountain, Chiang Mai, Thailand I walked to a waterfall with my friends. A cold front had rolled in which surprised us all. But since we were living on the floor of a families home and had no tv or wifi we figured we best go find some sort of adventure. So despite rain and cold winds we walked down the side of the road back to the waterfall we had seen a few days prior. With the mist from the waterfall and recent change in temperature the mist was beautiful.