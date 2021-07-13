Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Jason Grant
@jgrant1
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 13, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Winter Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
40s
blue sky
cold
exploring
model
red coat
warmth
clothing
apparel
coat
jacket
hood
sunglasses
accessories
accessory
People Images & Pictures
human
sweatshirt
Free images
Related collections
Animals
776 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
HD Grey Wallpapers
Digital Marketing
83 photos
· Curated by Allison Dupuis
marketing
digital
work
One Color
201 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
one
HD Color Wallpapers
HQ Background Images