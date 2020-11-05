Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Klim Musalimov
@klim11
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 5, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Leaves with water drops
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
leave
leaves
HD Green Wallpapers
water drops
HD Green Wallpapers
green leave
green leaves
leaves with water drops
plant
ivy
Leaf Backgrounds
Free stock photos
Related collections
Buildings and Towns
105 photos
· Curated by Jules Fouchy
town
building
Cloud Pictures & Images
Points and Triangles
214 photos
· Curated by Kelly Sikkema
triangle
building
architecture
Houseplant heaven
629 photos
· Curated by Mickey Gast
plant
pot
potted plant