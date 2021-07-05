Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
July 5, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Philae Temple, Aswan, Egypt
Related tags
temple
abandoned
afterlife
archaeologist
culture
dam
history
key of life
landmark
lush vegetation
mummy
Travel Images
wonder
ancient
Desert Images
discovery
felucca
God Images & Pictures
hieroglyphics
hieroglyphs
Public domain images
Related collections
books
352 photos
· Curated by Lessa Scherrer
Book Images & Photos
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
GoPro
76 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
gopro
australia
HD Blue Wallpapers
Hands
164 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
hand
finger
People Images & Pictures