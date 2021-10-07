Go to Brett Jordan's profile
close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, hebrew bible, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, chronicles, 2 chronicles, דִּבְרֵי־הַיָּמִים, Diḇrê Hayyāmîm, hebrew bible, final book, ketuvim, tanakh, septuagint, Paralipoménōn,  Books of Paralipomenon, second chronicles, historical, ancient near east texts, anet,

