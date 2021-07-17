Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Maria Fernanda Pissioli
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
July 17, 2021
Canon, EOS REBEL T3i
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
protest
bolsonaro
manifestation
fora bolsonaro
photo journalism
human
People Images & Pictures
finger
text
face
Free images
Related collections
Healthy Living
80 photos
· Curated by Shopamine
healthy
plant
flora
Rooms
17 photos
· Curated by JoAnn Burns
room
indoor
interior
Sick and Tired
50 photos
· Curated by Elizabeth Davis
tired
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures