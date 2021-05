The view up from one of the biggest hills in Iasi, its such a marvelous view, if you are willing to come to romania, and want to visit iasi, you should go to this location. Also if you want to see more of my work check my Patreon account, and if you want to subscribe and help me to create more i will be so much happy to shere my story with you. https://www.patreon.com/calimanoi