Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
金 运
@jinyun
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
January 17, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related collections
Flat Lay Inspiration
35 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
inspiration
lay
flat
Natural wonders
319 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
Curved architecture
139 photos
· Curated by Viktor Forgacs
architecture
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Related tags
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
potted plant
pottery
vase
bonsai
jar
PNG images