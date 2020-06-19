Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Rahul Pandit
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Nature
Share
Info
Published
on
June 19, 2020
Canon, EOS 200D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
blossom
Flower Images
pollen
geranium
petal
anther
Backgrounds
Related collections
Ode to Simplicity
4,047 photos
· Curated by Rowan Heuvel
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Website Backgrounds
Shapes, Patterns & Textures
81 photos
· Curated by Kirill
shape
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Reflection
68 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
reflection
outdoor
lake