Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Juan Carballo Diaz
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
April 28, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Blue Wallpapers
clinic
furniture
bed
human
People Images & Pictures
hospital
operating theatre
indoors
room
Public domain images
Related collections
Photographers
133 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
photographer
camera
People Images & Pictures
Evoke
67 photos
· Curated by Sophie Andreassend
evoke
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Blurrrr
380 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
blurrrr
HD Grey Wallpapers
plant