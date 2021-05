The most amazing things happen in the most unlikeliest places. I went to grab something from Target and exited to find my car. I look up, and I see Maui’s mountain tops, covered in mountain-esque clouds. I appreciate it for a moment and get into my car to drive home. As I’m driving, I look in my rear-view mirror to see what you see before you. I pull over to get a shot, and I couldn’t believe the majestic scene in front of me. Wow.