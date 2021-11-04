Unsplash Home
Darmau Lee
@darmau
中国新疆维吾尔自治区哈密市伊州区三道岭
November 4, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7RM3
三道岭的蒸汽机车。Steam locomotive in Hami, Xinjiang.
中国新疆维吾尔自治区哈密市伊州区三道岭
train
machine
engine
steam engine
train track
xinjiang
hami
steam train
steam locomotive
vehicle
transportation
locomotive
motor
railway
rail
