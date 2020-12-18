Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
kalei peek
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 18, 2020
Canon, EOS REBEL T5
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
flare
Light Backgrounds
sunlight
HD Grey Wallpapers
veins
Food Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Pink
83 photos · Curated by Cheryl Kirsten
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Floral Still Life
60 photos · Curated by Anna Harding
HD Floral Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
Architecture
92 photos · Curated by Ben Gillbanks
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers