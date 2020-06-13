Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Ajay Kumar Pasupuleti
@ajay1357
Download free
Share
Info
Maharashtra, India
Published on
June 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Lockdown Photoshoot at home.
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
jar
potted plant
pottery
vase
Flower Images
maharashtra
india
planter
pot
flower pot
sunlight
contrast
blossom
herbs
Free pictures
Related collections
Leda samtal
17 photos
· Curated by Malin Winberg
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
still life
13 photos
· Curated by allen tseng
still life
plant
Flower Images
obrázky design
45 photos
· Curated by Alžběta Jandáčková
HD Design Wallpapers
plant
home