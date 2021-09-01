Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Social History Archive
@socialhistoryarchive
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
5d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Vintage Backgrounds
social history
antique
1930s
chil
crib
Baby Images & Photos
Historical Photos & Images
glass lantern slide
toddler
infant
cot
childhood
railing
People Images & Pictures
human
face
furniture
laughing
handrail
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Pink
83 photos
· Curated by Cheryl Kirsten
HD Pink Wallpapers
Flower Images
plant
the sea
2,210 photos
· Curated by S. Jordan
sea
Animals Images & Pictures
underwater
Neon
238 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Neon Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
sign