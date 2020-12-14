Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Elisa Stone
@ecjs
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 14, 2020
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3500
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
maple leaf
maple
Backgrounds
Related collections
COME FLY WITH ME
447 photos
· Curated by Susan H.
fly
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Architecture
39 photos
· Curated by C G
architecture
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Desktop Wallpaper
51 photos
· Curated by Charles Deluvio
HD Desktop Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers