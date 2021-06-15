Go to Brett Jordan's profile
Available for hire
Download free
text
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on OLYMPUS CORPORATION, E-M1MarkII
Free to use under the Unsplash License

close up, bokeh, macro, blur, blurred background, close focus, bible, old testament, 1 kings, book of kings, kings, ספר מלכים‎, sêp̄er malḵîm, hebrew bible, destruction of judah, babylon, babylonian exile, Deuteronomistic history, a history of Israel, rabbinic literature, shavuot, christian, judaism, history, text, reading, bible study, devotions, text, NIV, New International Version, type, typography, canon, christianity, holy scripture, holy bible, scripture, tanakh, nevi'im, ketuvim, septuagint,

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

text
page
document
Paper Backgrounds
accessories
accessory
jewelry
Book Images & Photos
Free stock photos

Related collections

Humanity
123 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
humanity
People Images & Pictures
human
Minimal
590 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
minimal
outdoor
HQ Background Images
Wild
527 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
wild
Flower Images
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking