Go to Mufid Majnun's profile
Available for hire
Download free
man in green white and blue shirt wearing white and blue digital watch
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS 750D
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Check the thermo gun for Covid-19 vaccination screening

Related collections

Stock: Professional
1,250 photos · Curated by Cristi F.
professional
it
tech diversity
Ghostly
16 photos · Curated by Delynn Addams
ghostly
human
HD Art Wallpapers
Covid-19 Sinovac Vaccination
16 photos · Curated by Mufid Majnun
covid-19
vaccination
sinovac
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking