Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
KC Welch
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Joshua Tree, CA, USA
Published on
December 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
joshua tree
ca
usa
Nature Images
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
conifer
vegetation
larch
bush
agavaceae
pine
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Street Life Photowalk
868 photos
· Curated by Chris Barbalis
street
human
People Images & Pictures
journey
130 photos
· Curated by Sylvia Bradford
journey
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Unsplash Top 25: Most Downloaded Photographers of 2018 | Q1
19 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
portrait