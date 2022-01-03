Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lana Mattice
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
behind the scenes of a video and photo production shoot
Related tags
Creative Images
video production set
photography studio
production company
video production
creativespace
portrait photography
behind the scenes
People Images & Pictures
human
studio
tripod
clothing
apparel
pants
photographer
photography
photo
flooring
sitting
Free images
Related collections
workspace
148 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Temming
workspace
work
office
Collection #83: Guy Kawasaki
9 photos
· Curated by Guy Kawasaki
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Women Images & Pictures
Miami & Flamingo feel
67 photos
· Curated by Jenny Huttunen
HD Flamingo Wallpapers
miami
Beach Images & Pictures