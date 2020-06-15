Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Valentin Lacoste
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 15, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Christmas Tree Images
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
ornament
fern
Flower Images
blossom
Leaf Backgrounds
Creative Commons images
Related collections
CHRISTMAS
47 photos
· Curated by Betty Miyashiro
Christmas Images
Light Backgrounds
HD Holiday Wallpapers
christmas
154 photos
· Curated by Susan Russell
Christmas Images
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Winter Images & Pictures
Christmas
7 photos
· Curated by Tania Jovanovich
Christmas Images
ornament
Christmas Tree Images