Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Maurits Bausenhart
@maur1ts
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Tanzania
Published
8d
ago
Panasonic, DMC-G70
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
tanzania
leopard
wildlife
wildlife photography
Animals Images & Pictures
africa
afrika
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Tree Images & Pictures
hanging
mammal
Animals Images & Pictures
panther
jaguar
Cheetah Pictures & Images
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Caffeinated
415 photos
· Curated by N B
caffeinated
Coffee Images
drink
Atmospheric
286 photos
· Curated by Greg Bird
atmospheric
HD Grey Wallpapers
Website Backgrounds
Sydney, Australia
79 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Bishop
sydney
australia
Beach Images & Pictures