Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Joshua Duneebon
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kaneshie, Nkran, Ghana
Published
on
May 17, 2020
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
photo of the steering wheel of an old city bus.
Related tags
kaneshie
nkran
ghana
street
bus
transport
film
HD Grey Wallpapers
steering wheel
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Couples
225 photos
· Curated by Ashley Peterson
couple
Love Images
People Images & Pictures
Negative Space Travel
463 photos
· Curated by Matt Popovich
Travel Images
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
SNEAKER
54 photos
· Curated by Huỳnh Tấn Hậu
sneaker
shoe
leg