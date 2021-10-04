Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Version Lens
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 5, 2021
Canon, EOS 1300D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
clothing
apparel
evening dress
robe
gown
fashion
People Images & Pictures
human
female
dress
Women Images & Pictures
smile
face
shoe
footwear
Free pictures
Related collections
Just Married
146 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
married
Wedding Backgrounds
Flower Images
Sports from Above
37 photos
· Curated by Willian Justen de Vasconcellos
Sports Images
court
line
Drone Captures
1,141 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
drone
outdoor
aerial view