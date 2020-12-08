Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Bernal Fallas
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
San José, Puriscal, Costa Rica
Published
9 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Rose throated becard
Related tags
san josé
puriscal
costa rica
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
jay
bluebird
blue jay
agelaius
blackbird
HD Wallpapers
Related collections
Animals
778 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
HD Grey Wallpapers
Shades of White
74 photos
· Curated by Ben Gillbanks
HD White Wallpapers
HD Windows Wallpapers
Cloud Pictures & Images
fire, sun & lights
248 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
HD Fire Wallpapers
Sun Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds