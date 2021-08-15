Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
David Baker
@dave301
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
August 15, 2021
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Spotted Trunkfish, Belize
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
Fish Images
underwater
HD Water Wallpapers
angelfish
sea life
Animals Images & Pictures
aquatic
outdoors
reef
Nature Images
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
coral reef
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Fauna
63 photos · Curated by Siarhiej Łobač
fauna
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Mysterious landscapes
184 photos · Curated by Murielle Hunt
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
Inspiration
152 photos · Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
inspiration
HD Grey Wallpapers
HQ Background Images