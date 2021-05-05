Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Linas Drulia
@linas_dr
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kaunas, Lithuania
Published
on
May 5, 2021
PENTAX K-50
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Well hello there, mister.
Related tags
kaunas
lithuania
looking
bench
Orange Backgrounds
street photography
daytime
bright
Spring Images & Pictures
Grass Backgrounds
portrait
crow
Birds Images
staring
tree in the background
city photography
animals upclose
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Brown Backgrounds
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Collection #10: Crew
9 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
flora
plant
Collection #162: The Histographer
9 photos
· Curated by The Histographer
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
Phone Wallpapers
1,260 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
HD Phone Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images