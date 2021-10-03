Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Zach Lezniewicz
@zachlez
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
26d
ago
Canon, EOS 40D
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
plant
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
produce
Fruits Images & Pictures
Free images
Related collections
Christmas
225 photos
· Curated by stephanie jones
Christmas Images
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
Top Down
75 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
outdoor
aerial view
drone view
Top 100 Most Viewed Photos of 2017
79 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers