Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Luke Peterson
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 5, 2021
Canon, EOS R
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
Leaf Backgrounds
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
oak
pottery
potted plant
vase
jar
tree trunk
ivy
HD Art Wallpapers
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #140: Jon Contino
9 photos
· Curated by Jon Contino
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Dark Wallpapers
Winter Tones
318 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Lifestyle Shots
209 photos
· Curated by Kate the Socialite
lifestyle
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures