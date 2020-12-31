Go to Clay Banks's profile
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –

Featured in

Editorial
Dubai - United Arab Emirates
Published on NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D810
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Inside the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque 1/2 (IG: @clay.banks)

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

dubai - united arab emirates
dome
mosque
dubai
uae
united arab emirates
middle east
clay banks
temple
warship
worship
holy
palace
sheikh zayed grand mosque
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
architecture
human
People Images & Pictures
column
Public domain images

Related collections

BG - Buildings
302 photos · Curated by Sanne Wollin
building
architecture
column
I Like This So Much Man :)
12 photos · Curated by Krzysztof Michello
man
HD Grey Wallpapers
human
Civilization
18 photos · Curated by John-Michael Buban
civilization
building
architecture
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking