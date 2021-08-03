Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
August 3, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Stanley Park - Vancouver, British Columbia
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
waterfowl
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
ardeidae
heron
conifer
vegetation
egret
beak
land
outdoors
Nature Images
pine
Backgrounds
Related collections
Beauty of Photography
131 photos
· Curated by Hilthart Pedersen
photography
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
People & Portraits
346 photos
· Curated by Kirill
portrait
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Baby it's cold outside
157 photos
· Curated by Jessica Majlund
cold
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images