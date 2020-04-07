Go to Lucas George Wendt's profile
Available for hire
Download free
brown maple leaf on ground
brown maple leaf on ground
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Forquetinha, RS, Brasil
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

fallen leaf

Related collections

Women
1,519 photos · Curated by Joselyn Miranda
Women Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
human
Flowers and Plants
343 photos · Curated by Katie Sweetman
plant
Flower Images
petal
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking