Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Stephanie Vidr
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 12, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Girl in a red dress in the sunshine
Related tags
apparel
clothing
home decor
fashion
gown
robe
evening dress
human
People Images & Pictures
female
dress
HD Windows Wallpapers
Women Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Yoga | Ioga
28 photos
· Curated by Esquimal
Yoga Images & Pictures
Sports Images
Women Images & Pictures
Water
197 photos
· Curated by Nikia Shaw
HD Water Wallpapers
outdoor
sea
The Winter Issue
65 photos
· Curated by Rucksack Magazine
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers