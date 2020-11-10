Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Alabaster Co
@alabaster_co
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Spirituality
Share
Info
Los Angeles, CA, USA
Published
on
November 10, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Bible Book for Christmas with Gold Wrapping Paper and Red Gift Box
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
los angeles
ca
usa
Christmas Images
gifts
Holiday Backgrounds
Bible Images
HD Christian Wallpapers
Brown Backgrounds
gift
Creative Commons images
Related collections
I am redeemed
904 photos · Curated by Jane Carmona
church
HD Christian Wallpapers
Bible Images
winter | advent
88 photos · Curated by King Road
advent
Winter Images & Pictures
Christmas Images
Christmas
148 photos · Curated by Subsplash Marketing
Christmas Images
Light Backgrounds
Holiday Backgrounds