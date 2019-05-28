Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Claire Smith
@madebyclaire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
May 28, 2019
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
Flower Images
macro
plant
blossom
daisies
daisy
pollen
petal
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Animals
778 photos
· Curated by Wilfried Santer
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
HD Grey Wallpapers
350ppm
16 photos
· Curated by Gemma Evans
350ppm
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
LGBT | LGBTIQ+
186 photos
· Curated by Esquimal
friend
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images