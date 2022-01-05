Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ali Khademolhosseini
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Erlangen, Germany
Published
28d
ago
Canon, EOS 80D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
erlangen
germany
spd
giving speech
covid 19
politiker
politican
oberbürgermeister
demonstration
speech
rede halten
in front of people
human
People Images & Pictures
crowd
microphone
electrical device
audience
home decor
clothing
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Unsplash Local
90 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
building
united kingdom
london
Black & White
77 photos
· Curated by Kirill
HD White Wallpapers
HD Black Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Collection #124: Brendan Haywood
6 photos
· Curated by Brendan Haywood
Sports Images
building
hand