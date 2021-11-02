Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Sean D
@sqsd
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
November 2, 2021
SONY, DSC-RX10M4
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Leaf Backgrounds
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Yellow Wallpapers
plant
maple
fungus
maple leaf
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Unexpected
185 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
unexpected
Animals Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Anchored in the Storm - Epic Life
260 photos
· Curated by Adam Holland
Life Images & Photos
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Tropical & Summer
7 photos
· Curated by Archie Samengo-Turner
Summer Images & Pictures
HD Tropical Wallpapers
palm