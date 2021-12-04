Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ankit Anand
@restlessgeek
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Spiti River, Himachal Pradesh
Published
on
December 4, 2021
SONY, ILCE-6300
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh, INDIA. Dramatic views, spiti river.
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
spiti river
himachal pradesh
spiti valley himachal pradesh
Mountain Images & Pictures
rivers
moody sky
wallpaper for mobile
mobile wallpaper
mobile photography
HD Wallpapers
tones
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
mountain range
valley
HD Scenery Wallpapers
road
peak
canyon
Backgrounds
Related collections
Gradient Scapes
17 photos · Curated by Stephen Olmstead
Cloud Pictures & Images
Sunset Images & Pictures
outdoor
Through a Rainy Window
132 photos · Curated by Susan Wilkinson
rainy
HD Windows Wallpapers
rain
Adventure & Action
111 photos · Curated by Mrg Simon
adventure
Sports Images
People Images & Pictures