Starbucks Kyoto The Kyoto Ninenzaka Yasaka Chaya Starbucks is the world's first Starbucks joint with tatami seating. ... A new Starbucks shop was opened in the famous tourist destination city of Kyoto on June 30th, 2017. This is the Kyoto Ninenzaka Yasaka Chaya store. It's the first Starbucks located in a traditional Japanese house