Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Spencer DeMera
@spencer_demera
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
El Dorado County, CA, USA
Published
on
October 3, 2021
Google, Pixel 5
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
el dorado county
ca
usa
apple hill
autumn leaves
Fall Images & Pictures
autum
Apple Images & Photos
pumpkin patch
fall vibes
sierra nevada
camino
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
abies
fir
Nature Images
outdoors
conifer
pine
Free pictures
Related collections
Autumn
39 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
HD Autumn Wallpapers
Fall Images & Pictures
leafe
Luminescence
4 photos
· Curated by Thought Catalog
luminescence
Book Images & Photos
Light Backgrounds
Children
371 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
child
HD Kids Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures