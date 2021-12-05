Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Manoj Ghimire
@manojghimire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 5, 2021
OnePlus, ONEPLUS A3003
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Sky chair in Kushma which is known for adventure
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
chair
Sky Backgrounds
adventurer
People Images & Pictures
human
Nature Images
furniture
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
bridge
building
photography
photo
urban
face
portrait
housing
Smoke Backgrounds
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Superstores
113 photos · Curated by Rita
superstore
Food Images & Pictures
Brown Backgrounds
Feeling moody
18 photos · Curated by Alice Donovan Rouse
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Dark Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
Collection #5: Crew
10 photos · Curated by Crew
HD Grey Wallpapers
building
outdoor