Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Annie Spratt
@anniespratt
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Nature
Share
Info
Published on
January 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Selective focus photo of frosty heather on a cold, winters morning.
Related tags
plant
outdoors
new forest
new forest national park
countryside
rural
heather
winter mornings
remote
frost
frsoty
cold temperature
vulnerability
selective focus
Winter Images & Pictures
cold
frozen
fragility
delicate
soft
Backgrounds
Related collections
Neutrals
73 photos
· Curated by Kara Marie Cruz
neutral
beige
HQ Background Images
beautiful flower
9 photos
· Curated by Dwi Bunga
Beautiful Pictures & Images
Flower Images
blossom
Personal
325 photos
· Curated by Heather Nykamp
personal
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers