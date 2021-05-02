Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Hello I'm Nik
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Key Words - Mental Health
Share
Info
Published
4 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Anxiety handlettering drawn with Procreate on iPad Pro
Related tags
anxiety
Feelings Images
emotions
depression
stress
mental health
worried
fear
anxious
worry
mental health matters
depressed
magenta
HD Pink Wallpapers
keywords
handlettering
emotion
electronics
HD Computer Wallpapers
tablet computer
Free stock photos
Related collections
Key Words
3 photos
· Curated by Hello I'm Nik
emotion
anxiety
Feelings Images
On-Brand all
121 photos
· Curated by Richelle Wingo
human
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
anti-anxiety medication
16 photos
· Curated by Karen Finn
medication
pill
human