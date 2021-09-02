Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jaimy de Hon
@jaimydehon
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kraków, Kraków, Poland
Published
27d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Botanic Garden, Kraków
Related tags
kraków
poland
macro
plants
sustainability
Nature Images
HD Color Wallpapers
sustainable
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
fern
vegetation
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Home Decor + Design
173 photos
· Curated by Nicole Knipes
HD Design Wallpapers
decor
home
DRONES
83 photos
· Curated by Scott Webb
drone
aerial
outdoor
Storm and Storms Coming
59 photos
· Curated by Crystal Calhoun
storm
Cloud Pictures & Images
outdoor