Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Reannan Finney
@tussel_lemur
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
March 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Cupcake cover
Related collections
weddings
18 photos
· Curated by Kellie Russell
Wedding Backgrounds
Flower Images
Rose Images
Storybook Studios Brand
19 photos
· Curated by Nicole Jeanne Wood
Food Images & Pictures
Cake Images
Brown Backgrounds
Product Descriptions
121 photos
· Curated by Nicole Jeanne Wood
furniture
desk
table
Related tags
Food Images & Pictures
Cake Images
wedding cake
dessert
Birthday Cake Images
cream
creme
icing
sweets
Cupcake Images & Pictures
celebrate
Celebration Images
Paper Backgrounds
Creative Commons images