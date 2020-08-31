Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
David Banning
@dhban5
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Louise, AB, Canada
Published
on
September 1, 2020
Canon PowerShot G16
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
lake louise
canada
ab
lake
Mountain Images & Pictures
glaciers
banff
HD Blue Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
Mountain Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
HD Water Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
mountain range
ice
panoramic
peak
HD Snow Wallpapers
sea
Free stock photos
Related collections
Nature
423 photos
· Curated by Tim Li
Nature Images
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Landscapes
93 photos
· Curated by scorda turei
Landscape Images & Pictures
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Healing waters
4 photos
· Curated by happylotus D
outdoor
lake
HD Blue Wallpapers