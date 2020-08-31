Go to David Banning's profile
@dhban5
Download free
green and black mountains beside body of water under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Lake Louise, AB, Canada
Published on Canon PowerShot G16
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Related collections

Nature
423 photos · Curated by Tim Li
Nature Images
outdoor
HD Snow Wallpapers
Healing waters
4 photos · Curated by happylotus D
outdoor
lake
HD Blue Wallpapers
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking